Formula E

Formula E 2021 - 'Nothing less than a title will do for Mercedes-EQ' - Meet the teams

The seventh Formula E World Championship gets underway in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on February 25 in what is set to be the most exciting season in its evolving history. You can watch all the action from the 2021 Formula E season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:11, 3 views, Yesterday at 13:04