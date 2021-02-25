Here are some of the key details you need to know ahead of the 2021 Formula E championships, including dates, live TV details, the main competitors and more.

HOW TO WATCH THE EVENT

THE 2021 RACE SCHEDULE

25 February: Diriyah E-Prix, Saudi Arabia

Diriyah E-Prix, Saudi Arabia April 10: Rome E-Prix, Italy

Rome E-Prix, Italy April 24: Valencia E-Prix, Spain

Valencia E-Prix, Spain May 8: Monaco E-Prix

Monaco E-Prix May 22: Marrakesh E-Prix Morocco

Marrakesh E-Prix Morocco June 5: Santiago E-Prix, Chile

Santiago E-Prix, Chile June 6: Santiago E-Prix, Chile

N.B. A decision on the remainder of the calendar will be confirmed in early spring

SCENE SETTER

The seventh Formula E season gets underway on February 25. It starts with a night-race double-header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - six weeks after the original opener in Santiago, Chile was moved due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Formula E has attained FIA world championship status ahead of the new campaign, ranking it alongside Formula One.

The stakes are higher than ever as the championships increase in importance year-on-year.

TEAMS AND DRIVERS

1. DS Techeetah - Jean-Eric Vergne/Antonio Felix da Costa

2. Mercedes - Nyck de Vries/Stoffel Vandoorne

3. Audi - Lucas di Grassi/Rene Rast

4. Jaguar - Mitch Evans/Sam Bird

5. Nissan E.Dams - Sebastien Buemi/Oliver Rowland

6. Envision Virgin Racing - Robin Frijns/Nick Cassidy

7. BMW Andretti - Maximilian Guenther/Jake Dennis

8. Porsche - Andre Lotterer/Pascal Wehrlein

9. Mahindra - Alexander Sims/Alex Lynn

10. NIO333 - Oliver Turvey/Tom Blomqvist

11. Venturi - Edoardo Mortara/Norman Nato

12. Dragon Penske Autosport - Nico Mueller/ Sergio Sette Camara

CAN ANYONE STOP DS TECHEETA?

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa and double champion Jean-Eric Vergne will be looking to dominate once again.

DS Techeetah have won three successive drivers' championships and two team titles. Vergne will be motivated to reclaim the drivers title after his teammate Da Costa beat him to it last year.

Mercedes and Porsche, both boasting heavyweight drivers, will be strong contenders for the world championship.

DS Techeetah pair António Félix da Costa (L) and Jean-Éric Vergne (R) Image credit: Getty Images

WHAT BRITS WILL BE INVOLVED?

British racing fans will want to keep a close eye on Mahindra, based in Banbury, who have former BMW race winner Alexander Sims and ex-Williams development driver Alex Lynn as their partnership.

Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Lynn enters the team with a fresh start after underwhelming stints at DS Virgin and Jaguar.

The other three Brits involved are Jaguar's Sam Bird, who has nine race victories under his belt, Nissan e-DAMS' Oliver Rowland and Nio's Oliver Turvey.

