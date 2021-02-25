Here are some of the key details you need to know ahead of the 2021 Formula E championships, including dates, live TV details, the main competitors and more.
HOW TO WATCH THE EVENT
You can watch the 2021 Formula E season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can subscribe here.
THE 2021 RACE SCHEDULE
- 25 February: Diriyah E-Prix, Saudi Arabia
- 27 February: Diriyah E-Prix, Saudi Arabia
- April 10: Rome E-Prix, Italy
- April 24: Valencia E-Prix, Spain
- May 8: Monaco E-Prix
- May 22: Marrakesh E-Prix Morocco
- June 5: Santiago E-Prix, Chile
- June 6: Santiago E-Prix, Chile
N.B. A decision on the remainder of the calendar will be confirmed in early spring
SCENE SETTER
The seventh Formula E season gets underway on February 25. It starts with a night-race double-header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - six weeks after the original opener in Santiago, Chile was moved due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Formula E has attained FIA world championship status ahead of the new campaign, ranking it alongside Formula One.
The stakes are higher than ever as the championships increase in importance year-on-year.
TEAMS AND DRIVERS
1. DS Techeetah - Jean-Eric Vergne/Antonio Felix da Costa
2. Mercedes - Nyck de Vries/Stoffel Vandoorne
3. Audi - Lucas di Grassi/Rene Rast
4. Jaguar - Mitch Evans/Sam Bird
5. Nissan E.Dams - Sebastien Buemi/Oliver Rowland
6. Envision Virgin Racing - Robin Frijns/Nick Cassidy
7. BMW Andretti - Maximilian Guenther/Jake Dennis
8. Porsche - Andre Lotterer/Pascal Wehrlein
9. Mahindra - Alexander Sims/Alex Lynn
10. NIO333 - Oliver Turvey/Tom Blomqvist
11. Venturi - Edoardo Mortara/Norman Nato
12. Dragon Penske Autosport - Nico Mueller/ Sergio Sette Camara
CAN ANYONE STOP DS TECHEETA?
Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa and double champion Jean-Eric Vergne will be looking to dominate once again.
DS Techeetah have won three successive drivers' championships and two team titles. Vergne will be motivated to reclaim the drivers title after his teammate Da Costa beat him to it last year.
Mercedes and Porsche, both boasting heavyweight drivers, will be strong contenders for the world championship.
DS Techeetah pair António Félix da Costa (L) and Jean-Éric Vergne (R)
Image credit: Getty Images
WHAT BRITS WILL BE INVOLVED?
British racing fans will want to keep a close eye on Mahindra, based in Banbury, who have former BMW race winner Alexander Sims and ex-Williams development driver Alex Lynn as their partnership.
Le Mans GTE Pro class winner Lynn enters the team with a fresh start after underwhelming stints at DS Virgin and Jaguar.
The other three Brits involved are Jaguar's Sam Bird, who has nine race victories under his belt, Nissan e-DAMS' Oliver Rowland and Nio's Oliver Turvey.