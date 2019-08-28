Motorsport.com
Gallery: Check out Porsche’s new Formula E cars from all angles
Here’s the Porsche 99X Electric ABB FIA Formula E car that was unveiled today for its maiden season in the championship in 2019/20.Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric liveryPorsche MotorsportPorsche Formula E team, 99X Electric liveryPorsche MotorsportPorsche Formula E team, 99X Electric liveryPorsche MotorsportPorsche Formula E team, 99X Electric liveryPorsche MotorsportPorsche Formula E team, 9
Here’s the Porsche 99X Electric ABB FIA Formula E car that was unveiled today for its maiden season in the championship in 2019/20.
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Porsche Motorsport
Andre Lotterer, Porsche Formula E Team
Porsche Motorsport
Neel Jani, Porsche Formula E Team
Porsche Motorsport
Read Also:
Porsche reveals 99X Electric 2019/20 Formula E challenger Lotterer leaves Techeetah to join new Porsche squad Why even Porsche cannot be certain of Formula E success