How high-flying Bird's title charge fell apart with Virgin

For the first time in the history of ABB FIA Formula E, Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird heads to a season finale without a chance to win a title.

Bird has kept himself in contention until each of the four previous finales, but in 2018/19 – despite winning in Santiago to keep alive his streak of winning a race in every FE season so far – he is too far behind current leader Jean-Eric Vergne heading to this weekend’s season-ending double-header in New York to have a shot.

In this video, Bird tells Alex Kalinauckas how his charge to a maiden FE title, which looked promising after his win in Chile as he led the standings following that event, ultimately fell apart.

More Formula E insights:

Vergne 'forbidding' himself from FE title thoughts Is Formula E's once wide-open title fight already over? Audi retains Abt for 2019/20 Formula E season