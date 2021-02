Formula E

It's time for Formula E season seven - and a special night launch

The seventh Formula E World Championship gets underway in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on February 25 and concludes in Santiago, Chile on June 6 in what is set to be the most exciting season in its evolving history. You can watch all the action from the 2021 Formula E season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

