Formula E: Jake Dennis comes out on top ahead of Mercedes-EQ duo in dramatic London ePrix opener

Watch as Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis reigned victorious in the opening race of the London E-Prix double-header to secure his first race win of the Formula E season. It’s back to ExCeL London on Sunday for Round 14 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the last stop before Season 8 concludes with Rounds 15 and 16 in Seoul, South Korea.

00:03:02, an hour ago