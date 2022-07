Formula E

'One of the hardest races I’ve ever done' - Jake Dennis given standing ovation after London ePrix win

Jake Dennis was visibly delighted after winning the opening race of the London E-Prix double-header to secure his first race win of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season. “It was one of the hardest races I’ve ever done just physically,” he said after the race as he received a standing ovation from the home support.

00:01:24, an hour ago