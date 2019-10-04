Mahindra retains Wehrlein and D’Ambrosio, adds ZF powertrain

Mahindra Racing has retained ex-Formula 1 drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Jerome D’Ambrosio for its 2019/20 Formula E line-up and has revealed a new powertrain partnership with technology company ZF.

joined the team ahead of the 2018/19 season – although the former’s previous contract with Mercedes meant he was forced to skip the season-opening race in Riyadh. D’Ambrosio finished 11th in the drivers’ standings and scored the team’s only win of 2018/19 in Marrakesh – the second round of the campaign.

He said: “I really want to thank Mahindra Racing for last year and I am super happy to continue with the team. We had an amazing start to season five and started to show the potential we have working together as one team.

“We know the second half of the season was challenging, but the fact that we are all sticking together for season six means we can come back stronger and consistently fight at the front for wins.”

Wehrlein finished nine points behind his team-mate in 12th in the final 2018/19 standings, taking a best finish of second at the Santiago E-Prix – his second FE race. He also scored the team’s only pole of the season, which came in Mexico City – a race he almost won before running out of energy metres from the line.

“I am very happy to continue my relationship with Mahindra Racing,” said Wehrlein, who also took pole in Paris before being disqualified from that session due to a tyre pressure infringement. “Last year was my rookie season and there were a lot of positives to take from that and build on for my second Formula E season.

“There is a very positive and upbeat mood in the team as we’ve been working hard over the summer break and I’m really looking forward to working with the team again.”

Former Mahindra racer also stays on as reserve and sim driver. ZF, which previously partnered with Venturi on its FE powertrains before the Monegasque team switched to Mercedes for the upcoming season, will support Mahindra with chassis development work, shock absorber provision and engineering services during 2019/20.

For the 2020/21 season, ZF will produce Mahindra’s powertrain, with the first test bench tests and test drives for that technology slated to occur at the “beginning of next year”, per a ZF statement.

“I am thrilled Jerome and Pascal will both return to the team for season six,” said Mahindra team principal Dilbagh Gill. “I am also delighted to welcome ZF to the Mahindra Racing family. We now have one of the most successful global players in the field of e-mobility at our side.

“We were highly impressed by the performance of the ZF driveline in the most recent Formula E season and together we will be even better positioned to continue celebrating success.”