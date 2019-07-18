Mahindra strategy engineer wins Formula E award

Mahindra Racing race strategy engineer Alberto Blanco has won ABB FIA Formula E’s Modis Engineer of the Year Award for the 2018/19 season.

The award is intended to celebrate the unsung heroes of the FE paddock and in particular recognise outstanding engineering.

Blanco, who first worked in FE as a reporter, was chosen as the 2018/19 winner “for his outstanding contribution to the sport and his team, with a special focus on innovation”, according to an official statement.

An example of Blanco’s innovation this season is the software he developed to help Mahindra drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Jerome d’Ambrosio use energy in smarter and more efficient ways.

“I am honoured to have been awarded the Modis Engineer of the Year,” said Blanco. “It was a very emotional moment for me and I thank Mahindra Racing for the incredible opportunity they have given me.

“When I first saw Formula E, I knew that I wanted to be a witness of the evolution of this silent revolution. I hope my story is inspiring to anyone else that wants to achieve their dreams, whether that is in racing or any other walk of life.”

Blanco was chosen from a list of six nominees featuring engineers from BMW Andretti, Dragon Racing, HWA, Venturi and Envision Virgin Racing.

The judging panel was made up of FE CEO Alejandro Agag, Spark Racing Technology commercial and development director Pierre-Alain Michot, Discovery Inc senior vice president of content Dave Schafer, Michelin FE programme manager Serge Grisin and Modis North America president Ger Doyle.

“Engineers are at the forefront of innovation in e-mobility,” said Doyle. “We congratulate Alberto for earning the coveted Engineer of the Year title and want to recognise all of this year’s nominees for their impressive achievements and contributions to electric racing.”