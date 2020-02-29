Getty Images
Da Costa triumphs in Marrakesh E-Prix
DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa has triumphed in the Marrakesh E-Prix, narrowly edging out Max Gunther, who replaced him at BMW i Andretti Motorsport.
However, it could have been even better, with Gunther selling Vergne a dummy on the final lap to seal second.
Da Costa, who now leads the drivers' championship, said: "I had to play a bit of a brave card in there, I let Gunther get super close at one point.
"I think we have been planning in our mind and the amazing preparation back home, all the guys in Paris.
"We do a lot of hard work and it has paid off, that one slaps! It was really cool.
"I have to say to Vergne, hats off. "This guy had a tough week, so hats off to him, he's had a hard day, i think he is still struggling right now.
"But he pulled a podium for the team so well done."