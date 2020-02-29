Getty Images

Da Costa triumphs in Marrakesh E-Prix

Da Costa triumphs in Marrakesh E-Prix
By Enis Koylu

1 hour ago

DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa has triumphed in the Marrakesh E-Prix, narrowly edging out Max Gunther, who replaced him at BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

Video - Formula E: Da Costa wins Marrakesh E-Prix

02:38

However, it could have been even better, with Gunther selling Vergne a dummy on the final lap to seal second.

Da Costa, who now leads the drivers' championship, said: "I had to play a bit of a brave card in there, I let Gunther get super close at one point.

"I think we have been planning in our mind and the amazing preparation back home, all the guys in Paris.

"We do a lot of hard work and it has paid off, that one slaps! It was really cool.

Video - Da Costa: I had to use a brave card to win Marrakesh E-Prix

00:56

"I have to say to Vergne, hats off. "This guy had a tough week, so hats off to him, he's had a hard day, i think he is still struggling right now.

"But he pulled a podium for the team so well done."

On the same topic