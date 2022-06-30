Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues this weekend in Marrakesh as the all-electric racing series returns to Morocco following a two-year hiatus.

Round 9 will take place at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan with the race replacing the postponed Vancouver E-Prix.

Here are all the talking points ahead of the weekend:

Fantastic four fighting for first

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship approaches the business end of the season, the title race is starting to shape up. The top four drivers are separated by just 12 points, once again demonstrating Formula E’s characteristic competitiveness.

After a sluggish start to the season, Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans has put himself right in contention and will be looking for his fourth win of the term to put further pressure on the top three.

In fine form just ahead of Evans is ROKiT Venturi’s Edoardo Mortara, who has scored 65 points in his last three races to make amends for consecutive DNFs in Rounds 5 and 6. Last season’s runner-up will look to continue his red-hot form in Marrakesh as he continues his pursuit of a maiden Championship title.

Sitting in second place is DS TECHEETAH’s Jean-Eric Vergne, just five points off the lead despite remaining victoryless this season. The Frenchman is the only driver to win multiple Formula E titles and the 32-year-old veteran will be hungry for more success in Season 8.

Ahead of them all though and top of the tree is Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne. Double digit hauls in all but two races this season have enabled the Belgian to stay out in front, although the Belgian has only recorded one victory this season – Round 6 in Monaco.

With a maximum 29 points on offer in Marrakesh, any one of the top four could be leading the standings come the chequered flag on Saturday.

Jag’s Mitch is man in form, while team-mate Sam continues to underwhelm

British manufacture Jaguar TCS Racing had high hopes for its highly regarded duo, Mitch Evans and Sam Bird, ahead of the season. However, the pair’s contrasting fortunes could hardly be starker.

Evans, who’s victory in Jakarta last time out added to a pair of wins in Rome, currently sits in fourth position in the Drivers’ Championship. Meanwhile Jag teammate Bird languishes behind in twelfth place.

The 35-year-old Brit is yet to secure a podium finish this season and it is looking like it will be another frustrating season for the veteran in his attempt to become the first British champion in Formula E.

Da Costa to replicate past glory in Marrakesh?

DS TECHEETAH’s Da Costa has had an underwhelming season thus far. Down in tenth place, the Marrakesh E-Prix represents perhaps the last opportunity for the former Champion to throw his hat in the ring for the title.

The Portuguese has fond memories of the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan having secured victory there in 2019/20. That famous win set in motion a run to the Drivers’ Championship title, so Da Costa will be hoping that history repeats itself this weekend.

While 77 points off the lead may sound like a lot, anything is possible in the notoriously unpredictable all-electric racing series, and with 29 points up for grabs this weekend Da Costa will know he has an opportunity to put himself back in contention.

Dragon’s disastrous season continues

It has been another season to forget for Dragon / Penske Autosport, with the manufacturer failing to record a single point so far. Neither Antonio Giovinazzi nor Sergio Sette Camara have scored in any of the nine rounds so far.

There had been hopes that the American-based team would have a strong Season 9 following the addition of ex-Formula One driver Giovinazzi to their ranks. However, it has been a disastrous year for the Italian who has found the transition to Formula E far from seamless.

Giovinazzi’s struggles are further evidence of the strength of Formula E’s grid. A point that was emphasised by Jaguar’s Evans who said, “there is this perception that the guys in Formula One are the best in the world. But I think on average, if you took everyone, I'd say Formula E is stronger. There have been a few examples now of guys that have come in (from Formula One) and struggled a bit initially.

“You see guys like Antonio Giovinazzi and he’s found it really, really tough – in the first race we almost lapped him. A lot of the guys in Formula One I raced against I've beaten, so just because they’re in F1 doesn't mean that they're better than us.”

Excitement builds for return to magical Marrakesh

The majestic streets of Marrakesh will be the home of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for the fifth time in the series’ history.

The Atlas Mountains and historic buildings of the Agdal district will once again provide a stunning backdrop for the race at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan.

It is a track that is tailor made for wheel-to-wheel racing, with lots of opportunities for overtaking. Formula E’s characteristic competitiveness and unpredictability is expected to come to the fore again, with several drivers capable of crossing the line in first.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s most extensive calendar to date continues in Marrakesh this Saturday 2 July live on Eurosport 2 with coverage from 18:00 BST. Stream the 2022 Formula E season live and on-demand on discovery+.

