Formula E

‘Hits the championship lead!’ – Edoardo Mortara wins Marrakesh E-Prix

ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara won the Marrakesh E-Prix, making it a fourth podium in four races for the Swiss 35-year-old and propelling him to top of the Drivers Championship. Mortara leapfrogged title contenders Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) and Jean-Eric Vergne (DS-TECHEETAH) with victory in the searing heat in Marrakesh.

00:02:29, 8 hours ago