Formula E

Pascal Wehrlein wins exhilarating Formula E race in Mexico City in front of a packed out crowd in Round 3

Season 8 of the all-electric racing series returned to Mexico City for the first time in two years, with the track being used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre during the early stages of the pandemic. The packed grandstands were treated to a pulsating race as Pascal Wehrlein produced a sublime lights-to-flag victory, with TAG Heuer Porsche teammate Andre Lotterer finishing second.

00:02:34, 25 minutes ago