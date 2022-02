Formula E

'That was really satisfying' - Pascal Wehrlein reflects on winning an epic Formula E race in Mexico City

TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein said it was “payback” in Mexico City as he exercised some demons to win an exhilarating race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Round 3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The country has been a cursed ground for Wehrlein.

00:00:59, 20 minutes ago