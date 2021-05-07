The 27-year-old was controversially dropped by Jaguar Racing in 2019 despite only being denied a podium due to two powertrain failures in Berlin and New York.

After failing to secure a seat for Season Six, Lynn replaced TAG Heuer Porsche-bound Pascal Wehrlein at Mahindra halfway through the season for the Berlin races, the most intense season finale in motorsport history with six races across just nine days at the Tempelhof track.

The Goodmayes driver has since gone from strength to strength for the Indian manufacturer, and his resilience paid dividends when he secured his first ever podium finish in Formula E in round five in Valencia.

He believes that the hard work he has been putting in is paying off.

“Yes [I have been underappreciated in Formula E]”, he said. “I enjoy the championship a lot and I love being here. In the end your work ethic, reputation and character will always keep you in the room, if you are good enough.

“I am with Mahindra now doing a full season, and you wouldn’t be given these opportunities if people didn’t believe in you. Whilst I have been unlucky before, I have also been lucky and worked hard to be where I am now. Coming off the back of a podium is a vindication for me.

"I am really enjoying being with Mahindra, we have come a long way since I joined halfway through last year in Berlin. I think as a team we have grown a lot and become a lot better. Mahindra has not had a podium in two seasons previously, and now we have had two in two weekends. We are definitely on the right track.”

Despite having raced on the celebrated Monaco streets before, this will be the first Formula E race taking place as a full FIA World Championship and the first to be contested on the new, longer track layout to give it a fresh twist for fans.

The circuit is only five metres shorter than the traditional Grand Prix track and its redesign for the future of motorsport harks back to the sport’s heritage – using the same route for the inaugural 1929 Grand Prix in the principality.

And Lynn is relishing the opportunity to race at one of motorsport’s most iconic locations.

“I am very excited for this race; it is steeped in prestige, the circuit itself is incredible. But the one thing I have always felt when racing in Monaco is, of course it is a special feeling, but the race is worth the same number of points as any other.”

And if he can pick up where he left off in Valencia then Alex Lynn will etch his name into motorsport history when electric racing returns to the Circuit de Monaco on Saturday.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be racing at an adapted Circuit de Monaco with live coverage on Eurosport 2, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport App from 14:30 on Saturday, May 8.

