Formula E

Formula E video - The finish to New York City ePrix as Maximilian Guenther takes Race 1 victory

Maximilian Guenther made the most of his energy advantage to move into first place on the streets of Borough in New York City. After starting from fourth on the grid, Guenther took the lead away from pole-sitter Nick Cassidy and second-placed Jean-Eric Vergne with just eight laps left as both ran out of steering lock.

00:02:26, 18 minutes ago