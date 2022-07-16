Formula E

Formula E New York: Multiple drivers crash in race-stopping accident, Nick Cassidy handed the win

Multiple drivers encountered a substantial puddle on the approach to Turn 6 with just over ten minutes on the clock. Race winner Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing), Lucas di Grassi (ROKiT Venturi Racing) and Stoffel Vandoorne’s (Mercedes-Benz EQ) cars were all damaged as they all slid into the barriers and each other. The race was abandoned just over 20 minutes afterawrds with Cassidy taking first.

00:01:07, 18 minutes ago