Formula E: 'Rollercoaster of emotions' - Nick Cassidy wins in New York despite crashing into barriers

Multiple drivers encountered a substantial puddle on the approach to Turn 6 in New York with just over ten minutes on the clock. Eventual race winner Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing), Lucas di Grassi (ROKiT Venturi Racing) and Stoffel Vandoorne’s (Mercedes-Benz EQ) cars were all damaged as they all slid into the barriers and each other. Cassidy was handed the win just over 20 minutes later.

00:01:14, 5 minutes ago