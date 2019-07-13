Motorsport.com
New York E-Prix: Buemi wins pulsating race, disaster for Vergne
Sebastien Buemi scored his first ABB Formula E victory for Nissan to keep him in championship contention for tomorrow’s season finale in New York City, as points leader Jean-Eric Vergne suffered a disastrous race and ended the race with a smashed-up DS Techeetah car.Full report to follow.
Full report to follow.
