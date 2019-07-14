New York E-Prix: Frijns wins finale, Vergne retains title

Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns passed BMW’s polesitter Alexander Sims to win the final round of the season five of ABB Formula E, while a points finish was more than enough for Jean-Eric Vergne to retain his title with DS Techeetah.

Sims led the first half of the race from pole until Frijns outbraked him with a decisive move at Turn 1. Frijns went on to score his second victory of the season, ahead of Sims and Nissan’s Sebastien Buemi.

Vergne won the title with an uneventful run to seventh place, as title rivals Mitch Evans and Lucas di Grassi crashed out together on the final lap when they both needed to win. Techeetah also won the teams’ championship.

Full report to follow.