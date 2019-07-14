Motorsport.com
New York E-Prix: Sims scores first pole, Buemi out of title race
BMW’s Alexander Sims scored his first-ever ABB Formula E pole position in the 2019 finale in New York City, as former champion Sebastien Buemi was eliminated from the title equation to set-up a three-way championship fight.
Full report to follow.
|1
|Alexander Sims
|Andretti Autosport
|1'09.617
|2
|Robin Frijns
|Virgin Racing
|1'09.712
|0.095
|3
|Sébastien Buemi
|Nissan e.dams
|1'09.729
|0.112
|4
|Sam Bird
|Virgin Racing
|1'09.895
|0.278
|5
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|HWA AG
|1'09.994
|0.377
|6
|Daniel Abt
|Team Abt
|1'10.096
|0.479
