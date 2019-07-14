Motorsport.com

New York E-Prix: Sims scores first pole, Buemi out of title race

BMW’s Alexander Sims scored his first-ever ABB Formula E pole position in the 2019 finale in New York City, as former champion Sebastien Buemi was eliminated from the title equation to set-up a three-way championship fight.

Full report to follow.

1 Alexander Sims Andretti Autosport 1'09.617
2 Robin Frijns Virgin Racing 1'09.712 0.095
3 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 1'09.729 0.112
4 Sam Bird Virgin Racing 1'09.895 0.278
5 Stoffel Vandoorne HWA AG 1'09.994 0.377
6 Daniel Abt Team Abt 1'10.096 0.479
