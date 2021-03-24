Nissan has committed to Formula E until at least 2026, becoming the latest team to sign up for the next generation of the all-electric sport.

Formula E is due to introduce its next set of more powerful and faster cars for its ninth season starting in 2022-23.

"We aim to design and build electric vehicles that transform the way communities connect and move, and inspire us all to work towards a sustainable society," Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said in a statement.

"For Nissan, Formula E helps us bring excitement, energy and the environment to the forefront as we deliver this vision of the future to an ever-growing, new, young and diverse audience."

Nissan has said it intends to electrify all of its new vehicle offerings by the early 2030s.

Formula E started its 2021 season with two races in Saudi Arabia at the end of February, and the sport is please to see it commit for a longer period.

“Nissan is recognised for its pioneering electric vehicles and we’re delighted to work with them as they develop their next generation line-up", said Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E.

"They have rapidly proven themselves a force to be reckoned with on our grid too.

"The performance benefits of Gen3 will create more intense competition on track and drive progress off track, showing car buyers the full potential of electric vehicles. We are delighted Nissan will embark on this next phase of Formula E’s journey."

Renault entered the inaugural Formula E championship before the team were re-branded Nissan in 2018, with Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi finishing as runner-up that season.

Citroen's DS brand and India's Mahindra have also committed until 2026.

