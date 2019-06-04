Promoted: Mahindra Blueprints – Formula E safety standards

Discover the safety standards of the ABB FIA Formula E Gen2 car are discussed in the latest episode of Mahindra Blueprints.

Presenter Nicki Shields discusses how the constant push for better safety standards played a part in the design of the Gen2 car, most visibly seen by the adaptation of the halo cockpit protection device for 2018/19 onwards.

The strength of the halo – and the role it plays in displaying the use of fanboost and attack mode – as well as the tests the device must pass, are discussed through a detailed look at the Mahindra Racing M5 Electro.

Other measures such as the increased robustness of the chassis, the components that make up the driver safety cell, the mandatory crash structures and the electrical safety systems are also revealed in this episode.

For more in the series:

