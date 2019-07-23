Motorsport.com
Remember when: New British PM Boris Johnson drove a Formula E car
On Tuesday, Boris Johnson won the British Conservative Party leadership contest to become the new Prime Minister of the UK. In his role as Mayor of London a few years ago, Johnson drove a Formula E car around the Battersea Park street track. Here's how it looked…
On Tuesday, Boris Johnson won the British Conservative Party leadership contest to become the new Prime Minister of the UK. In his role as Mayor of London a few years ago, Johnson drove a Formula E car around the Battersea Park street track. Here’s how it looked…
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
FIA Formula E
