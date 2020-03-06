Formula E postpones Rome ePrix due to coronavirus

The race is the second this season to be called off due to the virus. A Chinese Formula E round in Sanya has already been postponed from March 21.

Italy has ordered all major sporting events throughout the country, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for one month in a bid to curb Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak.

“As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in Italy and according to the provisions set out in the ministerial decree concerning measures to counteract and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country – which includes sporting events with large crowds and spectators in close proximity - it will no longer be possible to stage the Rome E-Prix on April 4, 2020,” read a press release from Formula E.

" Formula E, in agreement with the relevant authorities in Rome, EUR S.p.A and together with the FIA and Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI), will work closely with championship partners and stakeholders in order to assess and review alternative options to postpone the Rome E-Prix to a later date once restrictions have been lifted. "

“All ticket holders will be contacted through the appropriate channels in the coming days.”

The series said it would assess the possibility of holding the race once restrictions had been lifted.

The next race on the calendar will now be Paris on April 18.