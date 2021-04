Formula E

Formula E 2021 news - 'Big spin!' - Stoffel Vandoorne spins and crashes out during race in Rome

Pole-sitter Stoffel Vandoorne endured a terrible start to the race as he collided with fellow race-leader Andre Lotterer and ended up spinning. You can watch the 2020-21 Formula E season live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to get all of the action.

00:00:57, 27 minutes ago