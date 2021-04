Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne wins second Rome Formula E race, Jaguar's Sam Bird stays top of standings

Stoffel Vandoorne, who crashed out of the previous day's e-prix in the EUR district of the Italian capital, beat Mahindra Racing's Alexander Sims by 0.666 of a second in what he described as "redemption". Former McLaren F1 racer Vandoorne also took the bonus point for fastest lap in what was his team's second victory of the season.

00:02:58, an hour ago