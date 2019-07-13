There was heartbreak for Alex Lynn when, challening for a podium spot halfway through the race, suffered a technical fault and was unable to continue.

Alexander Sims was challenging Buemi throughout, but after Lynn's exit was notably down on his remaining power compared to the race leader.

With 10 minutes remaining Mitch Evans Snatched second place from Sims - who fell to fourth behind Felix Da Costa - leaving Buemi out on his own.

On the final lap, Jean-Eric Vergne was involved in a collision at the first corner, putting the championship's race tomorrow in the spotlight with the overall victory for the season still undecided, with Buemi still in contention.

There was a late bonus for Daniel Abt as he got the nod for the fastest lap.

More to follow