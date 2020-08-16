The best moments from the Formula E season

Penultimate Session
Megeve - Megeve
Final, Penultimate Session
Stage 5, Megeve - Megeve
Women's Singles Final, Day 7
Catch up with the best moments the truncated of the Formula E season.
Vandoorne wins in Berlin as Formula E season comes to a suitably exciting close
Watch Formula E on Eurosport
"Remarkable achievement" - Techeetah wrap up team and driver Formula E titles with Berlin one-two
DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix Da Costa tightened his grip on the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers' Championship with his second lights-to-flag victory in Berlin.
Antonio Felix da Costa stretched his Formula E lead on Wednesday as the all-electric series resumed its COVID-19-hit season.
The Formula E season had already seen many twists and turns. And it's not over.
Pascal Wehrlein romped to his third victory in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge to take the lead in the title race with one round to go.
Check out the action as Stoffel Vandoorne won Round 6 of the Formula E Race at Home Challenge.