BMW's Jake Dennis claimed his maiden Formula E pole to secure top spot for the Formula E-Prix in Valencia on Sunday.

Drying track conditions saw all six drivers from group four qualify for the Super Pole shootout and it was the British racer who came out on top, convincingly beating runner-up Porsche's Andre Lotterer by 0.863s.

"I am so happy and it's such a relief after such a difficult start to the season," Dennis said afterwards.

Formula E Vandoorne grabs third Mercedes pole for Valencia E-Prix A DAY AGO

"It's the first weekend where we haven't had any issues and we've put it on pole for race 10 in Valencia.

"I'm super happy and it's a mega job from everyone on the team. We worked so hard last night into today and made the positive changes."

'I love it because it's fresh' - Why Formula E has such a family spirit

Alex Lynn (Mahindra) came third as a result of Lotterer's grid penalty. Both NIO 333 cars made it into Super Pole with Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Turvey coming fourth and fifth respectively.

Venturi's Norman Nato, who had the worst of the track conditions as the first driver to set his lap, rounded out the top six.

Jean-Eric Vergne, who set the best time in group two, will start in seventh ahead of Nissan e.DAMS pair Oliver Rowland and Sebastien Buemi.

Brazilian Sergio Sette Camara (Penske Autosport) completes the top 10.

Rome ePrix Vergne wins behind the Formula E safety car in Rome 11/04/2021 AT 08:28