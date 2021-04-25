Jake Dennis produces his first victory in Formula E history, leading the race from start to finish to secure top spot in Valencia.

The 25-year-old won the race by 1.5 seconds. Andre Lotterer (Porsche Team) finished in second with Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing) in third.

The race started slowly as all the drivers looked to preserve their energy for a late sprint finish.

Lynn stuck to the rear of Dennis' car and looked likely to finish the race as the winner, but he fell behind fourth-placed starter Oliver Turvey after activating attack mode.

Dennis did not sprint away and Turvey ran out of his boost, so Lynn closed in on the leader once more.

But the Mahindra driver was knocked into the gravel on a tight Turn 9 by Norman Nato (Venturi) in the sprint finish which saw the Frenchman receive a five-second time penalty. As a result, Nato finished fifth, pushing Lotterer and Lynn up the order, despite crossing the line in second.

The incident saw Dennis extend his lead and resulted in the Brit comfortably seeing out the one-lap sprint.

"That race was unbelievable," the BMW Andretti driver said after the race.

"The boys in the factory and in the garage did an incredible job with that strategy call in the final lap. I am so happy. I might even have a beer!

"Nobody wanted the lead and this was what everyone's strategy was. The first part of the race was so slow and we picked up the pace.

When I saw the incident, got the radio call and that really transformed the race. I was able to break the time and get the win. I am so happy.

