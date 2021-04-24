Stoffel Vandoorne has lost his pole position for the Valencia E-Prix after his tyres were found to be in breach of Formula E in and FIA regulations and has been sent to the back of the grid.

Vandoorne took pole by 0.028 seconds on Saturday morning, but he has been stripped of his lap times for using tyres numbers without the correct identification (03709739) to those declared on the Silver Arrow 02 car’s technical passport.

According to Article 25.3 of the 2021 Formula E sporting regulations: "On the sidewall of each tyre, appropriate identification will be applied.

"The only allowable markings applied by the Competitor onto the tyre sidewalls are for the purpose of identification of the car number, the set number and the tyre location.

"All other markings are prohibited."

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah) will now lead the grid ahead of BMW Andretti driver Maximilian Guenther.

