Formula E

Formula E 2021 - 'This is absolute catastrophe!' - Majority of field run out of energy on final lap

There was incredible scenes on the final lap of Race 1 of the 2021 Formula E Valencia eprix as the vast majority of the field misjudged things and ran out of energy. It led to ridiculous images as most of the cars stopped as they ran out of energy leaving Nyck de Vries to take a surprisingly comfortable win.

00:03:07, an hour ago