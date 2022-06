Formula E

‘We aren’t friends!’ – Lucas Di Grassi on rivalry with Sebastien Buemi

Sébastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi are long-term adversaries. Their paths had crossed in multiple disciplines, but it was in 2014, with the launch of Formula E, that their rivalry was born. Power of Sport is available to watch on Eurosport, discovery+ (selected markets) and Eurosport's digital platforms.

00:03:17, 10 hours ago