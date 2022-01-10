Alex Hall claimed his first freestyle skiing slopestyle World Cup victory since 2019 while Kelly Sildaru made it back-to-back golds in Mammoth Mountain, California.

American Hall, 23, led qualifying and secured glory with a peerless second run that scored 95.50.

Hall's display meant his compatriot and two-time Olympic medallist Nick Goepper, 27, had to settle for silver with 94.74 points while Canada's Evan McEachran, 24, took bronze after scoring 93.

Estonian star Sildaru, 19, made it two from two in women's slopestyle events this season after topping the lot in the USA.

Her smooth first run of 93.75 was enough to prevail after taking the honours in the only other previous slopestyle event in Stubai.

Teenager Sildaru edged out fellow youngster and Chinese world champion Eileen Gu, 18, in second and American Maggie Voisin, 23, who completed the podium in third.

