Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes added World Cup glory to her recent global crown, after topping the women's ranks on the second day of snowboard cross competition in Bakuriani, Georgia.

The 25-year-old had failed to podium in two World Cup events since soaring to her first World Championships gold in Idre, Sweden, last month, but a strong tactical showing paid dividends in the big final in Georgia.

Gaining speed as a result of huge airtime towards the end of the run, Bankes powered to victory ahead of France's Chloe Trespeuch and the USA's Faye Gulini in second and third respectively.

The Czech Republic's Eva Samkova and Italy's Olympic champion Michela Moioli sit joint-top of the overall snowboard cross World Cup standings on 350 points, with the latter having finished fourth in Bakuriani.

Bankes said: "After the World Champs I really wasn't riding well, so afterwards I had to work on my ride.

"It was quite the tactical race, so I am really happy with the choices I made. I had fast boards and made the right choices, so today was great."

In the men's event, Italy's Omar Visintin edged to victory ahead of Swiss rival Kalle Koblet, whose second-place finish marked his maiden medal at World Cup level.

Overall snowboard cross World Cup leader Alessandro Haemmerle extended his lead at the top of the standings with bronze, while Visintin's fellow Italian Lorenzo Sommariva came home fourth.

Visintin added: "It was a hard race. I made a big mistake in the semi-finals, but still managed to go on, so after that I knew I could do it. I had really fast boards and in the final my tactics worked out perfectly."

Sportsbeat 2021

