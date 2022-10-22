Olympic champion Birk Ruud claimed a comfortable freestyle skiing Big Air World Cup victory in Churd, while Beijing silver medallist Tess Ledeux topped the women's standings at the season opener.

Norwegian Ruud had the win sewn up before his third run, his score of 188.75 points more than enough to edge out Canada's Noah Porter MacLennan.

Ad

Teenager Porter MacLennan scooped silver on his very first World Cup appearance in Switzerland, finishing just one point above American bronze medallist Troy Podmilsak and home favourite Andri Ragettli who took fourth.

Freestyle Skiing Ruud and Ledeux claim season-opening Big Air World Cup victories 14 HOURS AGO

MacLennan pulled it out of the bag with his final opportunity, scoring 90 to leap from fourth to second with the top score of the round.

Following his victory, Ruud said in quotes published by Olympics.com : "I'm really stoked to do a new version of a pretzel I guess you could call it. I'm really happy to be one of the first in competition to do that manoeuvre. It's a new way to do this trick and it paid off, so it's exciting."

Ledeux, who burst into tears when Eileen Gu snatched gold from her in Beijing, was also a convincing winner as her tally of 181 points proved unbeatable, with Norwegian Sandra Eie taking silver with 170.75, narrowly pushing Swiss star Mathilde Gremaud into third.

"The pressure was so high. I'm just so happy to land my last trick. The feeling is just amazing with all these people at the bottom too," Ledeux told FIS in quotes published by Olympics.com

Britain's Kirsty Muir, who finished fifth at the Olympic Winter Games in China at the beginning of the year, could only muster a seventh-place finish here.

---

The Alpine Ski World Cup will be shown live on Eurosport, Eurosport’s digital platforms and discovery+

You can live stream the Alpine Ski World Cup ad-free on discovery+

Freestyle Skiing Kingsbury and Anthony seal dual moguls Crystal Globes 19/03/2022 AT 17:41