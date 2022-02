Freestyle Skiing

’30 fractures in his skull!’ – Colby Stevenson returns from horror injury to claim ‘miracle’ silver at Beijing 2022

Colby Stevenson won silver medal at the Beijing Games in the first-ever men’s freeski big air competition, six years after escaping death in a car accident that saw him shatter his skull in 30 places. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+.

00:01:17, an hour ago