Freestyle Skiing

‘A thing of beauty!’ – Team GB's Zoe Atkin lays down ‘very technical’ run in halfpipe final at Winter Olympics

Team GB’s 19-year-old Zoe Atkin finished ninth in the halfpipe final after stumbling on her first two runs and scoring 73.25 with her last effort. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:18, 44 minutes ago