British ski pair Katie Summerhayes and Kirsty Muir may have missed out on medals but are still proud to have reached the women’s freeski slopestyle final in Beijing.

Muir, 17, finished eighth in her very first Winter Olympic Games, while Summerhayes was one position back in ninth.

Ad

Summerhayes was competing in her third games and finished with a best of 64.75 on her second run.

Beijing 2022 Gu and Muir made to wait as slopestyle qualifiers pushed back due to snowfall 13/02/2022 AT 04:15

Speaking on Eurosport’s cube afterwards, the 26-year-old spoke about how much of an 'honour' it was just to represent her country in the final.

“I’m pretty happy – I’ve had a great day’s skiing today. I think everyone could tell how much fun we were having. Obviously I would have loved to come away with a medal at the end of the day but I think I had a good time and think you can tell how buzzing I am.

“I just can’t believe that eight years ago I was in the same position Kirsty is now. To make three Olympic finals is something I’ll always be proud of and thinking back, it’s great.

“Obviously we compete to win medals but just to get the chance to compete for Team GB is something we’ll never take for granted. It’s an honour.”

Team GB’s medal issues have been well documented with a first failure to achieve a single podium finish since 1992 a very real possibility.

However, there will perhaps be some optimism over future Games given the breakout performance of Muir.

The Scottish skier who also competed in the Big Air earlier in Beijing, impressed in the slopestyle with a best score of 71.30 on her second run which temporarily placed her fourth.

However, she scored 69.21 on her third run resulting in her eventual eighth place slot.

“I definitely am a little disappointed,” she admitted. “My third run was coming together a lot better than the other runs and I just messed up that second jump.

“But again after I reflect on today I’m just super happy to have made finals and had a really good day skiing.”

‘Nails it!’ – 17-year-old Muir ‘showed the world’ in slopestyle final

Despite fulfilling her Olympic dream, Muir’s tender years are reflected by the fact that her sojourn to Beijing has actually interrupted her education as it comes in the middle of the academic year.

The teenager plans to continue skiing but plans to balance it around her schooling going forward.

“Pretty much as soon as I get home I’ve got to get into school!” she added. “We’ve got some World Cups coming up so I’ve got to get as much schoolwork as I can before then.

“It is a challenge to balance. It’s definitely been more difficult this year with focusing on the X Games and then the Olympics so yes I had to put it off for a couple of months just to really focus on this but now I’m going home and focusing on the schoolwork.”

--

Watch every moment of the Games on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Woods crashes out of big air qualifications 07/02/2022 AT 08:30