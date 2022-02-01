Beijing 2022

As Team GB’s youngest Winter Olympic athlete in Beijing, freestyle skier Kirsty Muir is taking things in her stride - even if she is getting a little bit of extra attention.

The 17-year-old goes into the Games as a contender to win a medal, despite having one eye on finishing school, where she is studying chemistry, history and PE. Exams will be a priority in April and May, but first she has the small matter of competing for her country at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

A silver Big Air medallist at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics, Muir is not feeling the pressure though, despite the added responsibility that comes with her status in the squad.

“I mean...I'm meeting Prince Edward because I'm the youngest and Dave Ryding's going because he's the oldest, so that's really cool,” she told Eurosport.

“But I don't think I've got any other roles!

It's really nice to travel but I think everyone at school is a little jealous. It's definitely a challenge having to balance it.

“I ski in the day and then just have to try and relax a bit. Every four to five days, we have a day off skiing, because it's quite challenging and tiring. That's when I do the schoolwork - it's a lot to fit in.”

Muir has already achieved a World Cup podium, when she finished second in Aspen in March last year, while both of her appearances this season were just outside the top three - in fourth and fifth respectively.

The teenager has a close relationship with team-mates Katie Summerhays, Izzy Atkin and James Woods, who she has been in a Covid bubble with for much of the pandemic, and she is open that she will be relying on them for support throughout the Games.

Muir says she is inspired by the heroics of Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, particularly the gymnasts, making obvious comparisons to the acrobatics of her sport.

She is still making her way in freestyle skiing, and says she looks up to legend Sarah Hoefflin and Tess Ledoux, who she says is pushing the sport to new levels. To get into the zone, Nirvana is regularly on the playlist - “my sister loves them” - and heading into the Games, Muir believes there will be a friendly competitive spirit during the slopestyle competition.

“It's not really a sport which has rivals - everyone's just happy for each other. I'm really excited when someone lands a good trick of a good run, we're just good friends.

“I think everyone's a lot happier when everyone's landing a good run, because then the person that deserves to win really deserves to win. I think the sport's getting pushed a lot recently, and I think everyone's just really excited to see that - we're just really inspired by it.”

