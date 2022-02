Freestyle Skiing

‘By a fingernail!’ – Watch astonishing finale as Tristan Takats grabs photo-finish win at Winter Olympics

Tristan Takats beats Sugai Ryo to the finish line by less than an inch to move into the quarter finals of the ski cross at the Winter Olympics. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:50, 5 hours ago