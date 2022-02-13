Eileen Gu is one of the biggest breakout stars from the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The freestyle skier had already made a name for herself in China by claiming X Games golds in the superpipe and slopestyle events last year and she now has an Olympic gold to add to her CV at just 18 years old.

Her stunning performance in the women’s big air in Beijing saw her top the podium ahead of France's Tess Ledeux (silver) and Mathilde Gremaud (bronze).

Seemingly full of confidence with an adoring Chinese crowd backing her when she competes, Gu, who grew up in San Francisco to a Chinese mother and an American father, has another two gold medal opportunities at the 2022 Games.

Here’s how you can watch her in action.

When does she compete?

Sun Feb 13: Women’s freeski slopestyle qualification run 1 (02:00 GMT)

Sun Feb 13: Women’s freeski slopestyle qualification run 2 (03:00 GMT)

Mon 14 Feb: Women’s freeski slopestyle final (01:30 GMT)

Thurs 17 Feb: Women’s freeski halfpipe qualification run 1 (01:30 GMT)

Thurs 17 Feb: Women’s freeski halfpipe qualification run 2 (02:30 GMT)

