Freestyle Skiing

‘Essex is going to be going mad!’ – Ryan Regez seals Olympic ski cross gold at Beijing Winter Olympics

Switzerland claimed a one-two in the men’s ski cross final at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park, as Ryan Regez secured gold and Alex Fiva took silver. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:51, 21 minutes ago