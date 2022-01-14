Perrine Laffont claimed a narrow moguls victory in Deer Valley while Mikael Kingsbury reached a significant milestone as he extended his World Cup lead with a win.

Laffont's victory sees her top the mogul World Cup rankings by just one point ahead, with Kawamura in second place and Anthony again in third.

Meanwhile, Kingsbury has a more comfortable lead in the men's World Cup rankings after his victory in Utah.

The Canadian, also a reigning Olympic champion, scored 83.28 to claim victory and seal a 100th career World Cup podium.

Japanese duo Ikuma Horishima and Kosuke Sugimoto finished in second and third respectively 81.98 and 79.02 points, with Sweden's Ludvig Fjallstrom in fourth and Australian Cooper Woods in fifth.

Kingsbury sits on 492.00 in the mogul World Cup rankings with Horishima 32 points back in second place and Walter Wallberg of Sweden a distant third.

