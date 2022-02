Freestyle Skiing

‘How has he got on his feet?’ – Watch as ‘absolute warrior’ Gus Kenworthy walks off horror smash at Winter Olympics

Gus Kenworthy felt the effects of the strong winds during the halfpipe final and suffered a huge hit to the body when he came down heavily on the lip of the halfpipe.

00:01:30, an hour ago