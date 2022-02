Freestyle Skiing

'It's so cool, I'm just so happy!' - GB's Kirsty Muir delighted with big air performance at Beijing 2022 Olympics

'It's so cool, I'm just so happy!' - Team GB's Kirsty Muir is left delighted with her big air performance at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:42, 4 hours ago