Freestyle Skiing

Kirsty Muir on 'amazing' Olympic experience, going back to school and more!

Kirsty Muir reflected on what's been an incredible Games for the 17-year-old and the youngest member of Team GB's delegation for Beijing 2022. Kirsty revealed her post-Games plans, going back to school (!) and her hopes in becoming a role model for young girls looking to get into skiing.

00:04:29, an hour ago