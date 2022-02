Freestyle Skiing

Lloyd Wallace on battling back from induced coma, his family’s storied Olympic history

Lloyd Wallace - who today celebrates his 27th birthday - reflected on becoming a two-time Olympian, looked back on the induced coma before his first Games in 2018, the complications around the pandemic heading into the 2022 Games and his incredible family history where five of his relatives have represented Team GB at a Games

00:05:05, 13/02/2022 at 13:37