A nonchalant Eileen Gu tucked into a burger while awaiting her score in the freeski slopestyle qualifying at the Winter Olympics.

It is a busy Beijing 2022 for Gu, who broke the internet in China when becoming the big air champion last week.

Ad

The American-born 18-year-old, who is representing China in the Games, is chasing another medal in the slopestyle, and is balancing that with halfpipe practice as well – with that competition beginning on Thursday.

Beijing 2022 ‘Got to get those gains in’ – Gu munches on burger after Run 2 of slopestyle qualification 2 HOURS AGO

She qualified for Tuesday’s slopestyle final with a 79.38, enough for third overall, and she gave a thumbs-up to the camera when discovering the score of her second run - burger in hand.

‘Such camaraderie!’ - Gu consoles emotional silver medallist Ledeux in sporting moment

“Hungry work being a freestyle skier,” said James Webb on Eurosport’s commentary.

“Can’t wait for those judges, got to get your gains in.”

Gu could be heard explaining why she was eating as she awaited her score.

“I have pipe practice right now, I’m actually missing it, so… a quick lunch!” she said.

‘I am not crying, you are!’ - Gu claims gold medal on home snow

Webb then added: “Not many athletes competing in all three events but Gu is. Her score is going to be big… 79.38. Puts her in third and that’s going to be a big relief.”

Kelly Sildaru of Estonia laid down a marker ahead of the slopestyle final with a score of 86.15, just 0.15 points more than Norway’s Johanne Killi.

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 GB duo Muir and Summerhayes reach slopestyle final, Gu third in qualifying 4 HOURS AGO